Melva Austin Keys, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, April 5, 2020, Melva (Austin) Keys, age 95, of Masury, Ohio, formerly of Muncie, Indiana, passed away at home.

She was born in Winchester, Indiana on December 1, 1924 to Harold and Sylvia (Brumfield) Austin.

Melva is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Rev. Martin) Gentzler with whom she made her home; grandchildren, Jennifer Rebecca (Kevin) Zolnier and Wesley Martin Gentzler and great-grandchildren, Ryan, Katie, Zakary Zolnier and Troy Gentzler.

Besides her parents, Melva was also precedded in death by her husband, Frank A. Keys; children, Rose Annette Keys and Curtis Geron Keys; grandson, Daggar Dymon Keys and siblings, Wilma (Rev. Roger) Ward, Faith (Rev. David) Holstein and Ray (Jo) Austin.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Melva (Austin) Keys, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 7, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.