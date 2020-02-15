Melissa L. Miskell-Tabbara, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, Melissa L. Miskell-Tabbara, age 46, of Boardman, died following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 9, 1973 to John and Kathleen (Mason) Miskell.

Besides her parents, Melissa is survived by her beloved son, Rowan Tabbara; brother, Joseph (Rachel) Miskell and her nephew and godson, Dylan Miskell; aunts and uncles, Thomas R. (Charlotte) Mason, Pamela (Donald) Lesher, Mary (Daniel) Kremser, Dorothy Mason, Kathryn A. (Lawrence) Schutte and Margery (Kenneth) Truta.

Melissa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Loretta (Winters) Mason, Marie (John) Miskell Campbell and Joseph Miskell; uncles, Richard J. Mason, Jr., Robert J. Miskell and aunt, Patricia O’Neill-Miskell.

Melissa began her professional career as the religious director at St. Luke Church. She continued her life of service as Unit Director at Community Corrections Associations, a Case Manager at Treatment Alternatives for Safer Communities and female drug court liaison at the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center. She also worked as an executive assistant for Attorney Rockland DiPerro-Turner. She was an advocate for autistic children, speaking numerous times at United Way luncheons.

The Miskell family would like to thank the entire staff at UPMC, Farrell, Pennsylvania and Hospice of the Valley for the care provided to Melissa.

Melissa wanted to thank all of her extended family and friends, including her numerous cousins, Sandra and Joseph Guarino, Rose Marie and Carmen Pecchio, Paul and Joyce Lettau, Rosemary and Dave Petrilla, Robert and JoAnn Clemens, Ginny and Dale McCaskill and the housewives of Oakley Avenue for all their care and support. A special thanks to her great aunt, Mary Winters, for her special delivery packages.

As per Melissa’s request, there will be Celebration of Life Service at a later date, which will be announced in the coming months.

