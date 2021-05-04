Melissa Jean Seck, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, April 25, 2021, Melissa Jean Seck, age 39, passed away.

She was born in Youngstown on April 29, 1981 to William, Sr. and Elizabeth (Gruber) Seck.

Formerly, Melissa lived on the west side of Youngstown for 16 years but has been a resident of Boardman, Ohio since 1997.

She loved to draw sketches of horses and more. Melissa loved to be silly and had a beautiful smile.



She is survived by her mother, her daughter, a sister, a brother, two nephews and her aunt.

Melissa is preceded in death by her father, William Terrance Seck, Sr. and her grandparents.

May her soul be at peace now for the struggle is over. Her soul is at rest with her father and her grandparents in Heaven.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Melissa Jean Seck, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.