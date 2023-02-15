PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Ann Morse passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023.

She was born June 19, 1977, in RockPort, Maine and is the daughter of Joseph Morse and Deborah Wilson (Morjock).

Melissa was a graduate of Mohawk High School where she played baseball and basketball.

She was employed as a store manager for many years at Denny’s where she worked alongside her mother, Deborah.

Melissa enjoyed carving art into wood, painting pictures, playing guitar hero, singing karaoke, dancing and laughing with her friends and family.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Cameron Trimble (23), Delaney Dotson (18) and Isabella Dotson (16); brother, Michael Morse; uncle, Richard Wilder (Wendy Wilder), as well as many cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Morse.

Melissa will be cremated and a private celebration will be held.

