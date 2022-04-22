NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Ryan Jenkins, 41, of New Philadelphia, Ohio passed away unexpectedly after a lengthy battle with addition on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

He was born on May 31, 1980 in Dover, Ohio to Richard (Cindy) A. Jenkins and Rhonda S. Jenkins.

He graduated from New Philadelphia High School and later from Buckeye Career JVS in the electrical program.

Matt was very intelligent and good at anything he put his mind to. This included being a talented auto mechanic and construction worker. He also had a natural ability at solving mathematical problems. Matt had a passion for skateboarding in his younger years, then art and tattooing later.

He is survived by his two daughters and a son; father, Richard (Cindy) Jenkins of New Philadelphia, Ohio; mother, Rhonda S. Jenkins of Nashport, Ohio; brother, Aaron Jenkins of San Francisco, California; sister, Keri (Duke) Dailey of Nashport, Ohio; stepbrothers, Michael Fisher and Matthew Fisher of Warren, Ohio and Nathan Fisher of Canton, Ohio and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Matt was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lavern “Bup” and Rhoda Jenkins and William and Clara McMann and stepbrother, Jeremy Fisher.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Ricardo’s Restaurant and Banquet Hall located at 115 Front Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Matthew Ryan Jenkins, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.