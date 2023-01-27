YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Marybeth Kustelega, age 65, of Youngstown, Ohio died in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 5, 1957, to John Joseph and Judith Elaine (Snyderwine) Mulrow.

Marybeth is survived by her sons, Shawn Diana of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Michael Diana, Cory (Desiree) Campman all of Youngstown, Ohio; granddaughters, Gia and Isabella Campman; sister Linda (John) Williams of Sharon, Pennsylvania as well as nieces and nephews.

