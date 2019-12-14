Mary Smith, Greenford, Ohio

GREENFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Smith, age 90, of Greenford, died on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 18, 1929 to Pete and Anthe Zahariou.

Mary is survived by her children, Anthe (Bill) Shields; Phillip (Lisa) Smith, David (Susan) Smith; granddaughter, Karissa Shields; sister, Eleen Gilkey; several nieces and nephews.

Mary grew up in Farrell, Pennsylvania and graduated from West Minster College in 1953 then went on to teach High School English in the Boardman School System as well as elsewhere. She married her husband, Francis Smith in London, England in 1956.

Mary’s faith in her God was the most important thing in her life. She spent her entire life as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She and her husband Frank moved to Uganda in 1959 to serve for eight years in the Kampala Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. They returned to the U.S. in 1967 and raised their family in Greenford, Ohio.

Besides her parents and husband, Mary was also preceded in death by her sister, Lydia.

Visiting with the family will be on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. at Austintown Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 550 N. 4-Mile-Run Road.

