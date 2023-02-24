YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret Werni, 73 passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

She was born May 2, 1949 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to the late Harry and Margaret Aller, Jr.

Throughout her lifetime, Mary was employed in the restaurant business.

Mary leaves behind her five children, Frank (Wendy) Werni of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Bobby (Patricia) Werni of Youngstown, Ohio, Cindy (Leonard) Smith of Newmanstown, Pennsylvania, Dennis (Lorrie Anne) Werni of Rehrersburg, Pennsylvania and Greg Werni of Jonestown, Pennsylvania; sister, Jo Fisher of Lewisberry, Pennsylvania; brothers, Gary Aller of Lebanon, Pennsylvania and Bobby Aller of Annville, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, as well as, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret; her father, Harry Aller, Jr.; two sisters, Shirley Zimmerman and Carole Dillard and brother, Larry Aller.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

