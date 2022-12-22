STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret Davis, 87, of Struthers, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 from a long term illness at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing Facility.

Mary was born on September 26th, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio to Michael Sokol and Mary Malik.

She graduated from Struthers High School.

Mary was primarily a homemaker but also a seamstress at Plakie Toys and a secretary for Daily’s Juice Products.

Later in life, Mary married the love of her life, Fred M. Davis, who passed away in 2002.

Mary was a member of Austintown Community Church for many years.

She belonged to the Red Hat organization, various quilting guilds, Saxon Club, square dancing groups and the Brunch Bunch. Mary enjoyed bowling, swimming, playing cards with her friends and camping. Her two main passions and talents were making her Slovak food, pierogies, halushki, halupki, kolachi and kiffles and sewing and embroidery.



Mary Sokol was married to Richard D. Mehle for 28 years having three children James Mehle (Darlene) of Struthers, Lorraine “Lorrie” Cline (Robert) of New Middletown and Lynn Carter (Richard) of Poland with whom she made her home. Mary also had six grandchildren, Jamie, Scott and Ryan Mehle, Cameron Carter, Allina and Cassidi Cline. She also has many great-grandchildren, as well as; one great-great-grandchild, along with four step-sons and stepgrandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Mary Sokol, as well as; her brothers, Ben, Michael, Andrew Sokol and her sister, Mary Irene Sokol. Also, she was preceded in death by her former husbands, Richard Mehle and Fred Davis.

Mary will be sadly missed and was loved by many. Her spirit lives on through all those lives she touched.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

