AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise (Riggle) Ramer, age 82, of Austintown, Ohio, passed from this plane to the next in the early morning hours of Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

She was born in Apollo, Pennsylvania on February 10, 1941, to Claude Vernon and Lurline Elizabeth (Espy) Riggle.

Mary is survived by her children, Mary Tennant, Clair Ramer, Tammy (Ron) Blanton, Deborah Blake-First and Amy (Robert) Kendell; sister-in-law, Linda and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Clair Ramer; siblings, JoAnne, Florence, Charlotte, David and James.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.