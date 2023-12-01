LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, Mary Lee (Brooks) Stoops, of Lake Milton, passed away after a lengthy illness surrounded by her daughters.

She was born on June 19, 1950, to the late Dr. John E Brooks and Mary Brooks of Clarion, Pennsylvania.

Mary graduated from Sharon General Hospital School of Nursing in 1975.

As a nurse, she worked at Sharon and Youngstown hospitals and later at the Clarion Psychiatric Center.

She loved reading, game nights with her family, beating her perfect solitaire score and spending time with the horses and dogs on the family farm.

She is survived by her brothers, John (Ann) Brooks of Clarion, Pennsylvania, Frank (BettyJo) Brooks of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, Timothy (Becky) Brooks of Clarion, Pennsylvania and her daughters, Amanda (Zachary Gantz) of Lake Milton, Ohio and Emily Keener of Akron, Ohio

Family to receive friends on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion Pennsylvania.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

