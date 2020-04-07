Breaking News
Mary L. Hildebrand, Youngstown, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

April 6, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, April 6, 2020, Mary L. Hildebrand, age 91, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. 

She was born on January 27, 1929.

Mary is survived by her daughters and other family members.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc.  Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

