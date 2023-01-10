EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness the children of Mary Kathryn Todd are making known the passing of their beloved mother. She passed at her home surrounded by her loved ones on January 10, 2023 at 96 years of age.

“Kotty,” as she was affectionately called by her family, was born March 25, 1926, in East Palestine, Ohio to James Stewart and Mildred Slusser Stewart.

Mary Kathryn graduated in 1944 after attending high school at both East Palestine and Lisbon. She received her license as an R.N. after attending nurse’s training at East Liverpool City Hospital in 1947. Her passion was nursing, especially obstetrics where she helped with the deliveries of 378 babies. Later she worked in the office of Dr. Bill and Dr. Fred Banfield in East Liverpool, OH.

She enjoyed traveling the country and her many stays at Geneva on the Lake. Mary loved being outdoors around flowers, especially violets and daffodils, and instilled her love of nature in her children and grandchildren. She was also fond of dogs, particularly her Rosie girl.

She became a Jehovah Witness in 1974 and faithfully attended the New Springfield congregation.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Homer “Sonny” Todd, her brother, Donald Stewart, her sister, Sally Stewart and her grandson, David Kale.

She will be remembered by her children Rebecca (Jim) Kale, Susan Coots, Nancy (Jim) Pervetich; eight grandchildren, Jason Kale, Carrier Mortimer, Nicole Byler, Sarah Johnson, Ryan Coots, Emily Waite and Abigail Pervetich; eight great-grandchildren Ian Kale, Finley Byler, Savannah Mortimer, Jack, Link and Alek Waite and Kieran and Kayleigh Coots.

Service information will be published in the the coming weeks.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Kathryn (Stewart) Todd, please visit our floral store.