Mary “Jean” Mastrovaselis, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary “Jean” Mastrovaselis, age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

She was born on November 18, 1936 to Norman and Viola (Nye) Holland. She was the youngest of three children and shared a birthday with her older brother who named her.

Jean was a 1954 graduate of Springfield High School.

She spent her formative years on the family farm with her siblings and cousins.

When Jean entered the workforce, she began as a cook and continued to do this for most of her life in many restaurants. She was proud to say that so many people enjoyed her food. She was truly the best cook.

In addition, she was the biggest Pittsburgh Steelers fan and could be found at home on Sundays rooting for “her boys.”

Jean was a loving and proud mother to her six children, Ruby “Kathi” Reesh of Columbiana, Thomas Vocature of Chillicothe, Todd Vocature of Butler, Pennsylvania, Robert Wise of Petersburg, Marci (Andrew) Dickson of Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania and Kelli Horner of Campbell. She adored her 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. In addition, she leaves behind her sister-in-law, Audrey Holland of Bedford and a host of nieces, nephews and friends, to also cherish her memory.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Ruby Bergles; her brother, Albert Holland and her precious grandson, Gregg Michael.

The family wishes to thank Hampton Woods for the love and care given to Jean. It will never be forgotten.

In accordance with Jean’s wishes, no memorial services will be held. The family will plan a celebration of her life at a later time.

“Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is how I’ll remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, then don’t remember me at all.”

We love you more, Mama.

