NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Scott, 61, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born on August 7, 1960 in East Liverpool, Ohio to John and Ina (Rowley) Morton.

She was a wonderful seamstress, including making the family’s wedding dresses, a great crafter and a marvelous baker, especially wedding and birthday cakes. Mary was a longtime Boy Scout leader at McKinley Camp throughout her boys’ time in Boy Scouts. She was known as the town mom and all of her children’s friends called her “Mom.”

Mary leaves to cherish her memory her children, Dustin Radcliff of New Waterford, Tara (Glendon) Fryfogle of Salem and Skylar Morton; grandchildren, Jonathan, Luke, Christopher, Patience, Andrew, Kellen, Patrick, Ian/Ina, Aiden, Ellen, Emma and Mikel; siblings, Marcy (Andrew) Bowell of Youngstown and Sandra “Sam” (Gary) Chirico of East Palestine; brother-in-law, Bob Dunn of East Palestine; nephews and niece, John, Jason, Christopher and Stephanie; grandnephews and grandniece, Willie “Wilma,” Christopher and Calleigh and fur grandchildren, Bailey and Lucius.

Viewing and visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

A private burial take place at Longs Run Cemetery in Calcutta, Ohio.

