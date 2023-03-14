YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Sakara, 83, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 9, 2023, surrounded by her family at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born May 10, 1939, in Youngstown, the third of four children, to James and Josephine Hanni Dempsey.

Mary was an amazing person, her door was always open to others; especially her family, whom she loved the most. She will forever be loved and missed.

Mary graduated from Wilson High School in Youngstown.

Mary soon became a housewife and mother of three. She enjoyed watching her boys grow up; during the summers, the Sakara house was the place to be, Mary would host the neighborhood kids around the family pool.

She began working at Airloc in Struthers and then transitioned to a health aide for Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Mary retired in the early ’90s to take on her biggest job to date; helping raise her granddaughter, Heather. Mary was so proud to help her son and care for Heather.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Church in Struthers, Ohio. Mary was strong in her Catholic faith. Every Easter holiday she would watch the Ten Commandments with her son, Marc.

Throughout the years, she enjoyed card club and making holiday ceramics. Most of all Mary loved to cook and bake; especially hosting her annual Christmas Eve dinner. She took pride in her food presentation.

Mary leaves to cherish memories of her son, Marc and daughter-in-law, Debbie Sakara of Youngstown; grandchildren, Heather (Josh Calabrette) Sakara of Struthers, Michael Sakara of Howland, Layla Morris of Poland and Tommy Morris of Youngstown; great-grandchildren, Lincoln Calabrette, Omega Sakara and Avery Morris and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Paul Michael Sakara, Jr. and infant son, Stephen Sakara; brothers, Attorney Don Hanni, Jr. and James Dempsey and sister, Franny (Hanni) LaCivita.

There will be no calling hours per Mary’s wishes.

A memorial service will take place at Lake Park Cemetery on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

Internment will be in Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.