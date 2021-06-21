Mary F. Moon, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, June 19, 2021, Mary F. (Farrow) Moon, age 72, of Youngstown, passed away in St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a brief illness.

Mary was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 2, 1949, to the late James and Frances Louise (Miles) Farrow.

On July 15, 1967, Mary exchanged wedding vows with the love of her life, Chester L. Moon. While they did not have any biological children, they raised Mary’s two younger brothers, Jeffrey L. Farrow and James A. Dagan, as their own.

Chester passed away in March of 2018 and James in February of 2011.

Mary is survived by her brother, Jeffrey L. (Clare) Farrow; nieces and nephews, who referred to her as ”Mama,” Jessica (George) Passas and their children, Josephina, Theophilos and and Nikos; Joseph (Christine) Farrow and their children, Maleah, Emil and Ezekiel and Jeffrey (Roxanne) Farrow and their children, Jay, Ben and Vanessa; sister-in-law, Mary C. Moon; brother-in-law, James Moon and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary enjoyed taking care of those in need and worked most of her life as a caregiver.

She was also a longtime member of the Upper Room Ministries.

Viewing and visitation with the family will be held from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc, 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary F. (Farrow) Moon, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.