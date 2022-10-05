AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Elizabeth McIntroy passed peacefully at home with her family by her side on October 4, 2022.



Mary was born on January 14, 1931 in Wexford, Pennsylvania, to the late Floyd and Anna Hollar.

She married her late husband, James McIntroy, Sr. On November 23,1957 and raised Karen(Garry) Conrad, James (Beverly) McIntroy, Jr., Barbara (Chuck) Ware, Walter (Debbie) McIntroy, as well as two granddaughters Diane Bush and Cynthia Grice she reared.



Mary is survived by her sister, Katherine Morrow and her brothers Ronald Hollar, Donald Hollar, James Hollar, and Les Headly. Mary had 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.



She is proceeded in death by brothers Dave Hollar, Cliff Hollar, Myron Hollar, and sisters Norma Demons, Anna Simms, Zelbata Tate, Ethel Zimmerman, and her great-granddaughter Shiane Swiger.



Per Mary’s wishes there will be no services.



The family would like to thank Maggie, Brenda, Melissa, Hillary, MiMi with Buckeye Hospice for their care and compassion during this difficult time.

Arrangements are being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.



