BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Catherine Dwyer Williams, 97, passed away peacefully with loved ones around her on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at her home in Boardman, Ohio.

She was born on March 6, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio to Raymond and Thelma (Redden) Dwyer.

Mary attended St. Patrick’s School in Youngstown and graduated from South High School in 1943.

She went on to marry Joseph T. Williams on July 24, 1964.

She was a member of St. Patrick Church and later became a member at St. Charles Parish in Boardman.

She was employed at various companies, including United Engineering and Foundry as a secretary, Southside Hospital, US Steel as a clerical worker, Cardinal Mooney High School as a truant officer, Frank W. Morrison, M.D. as a medical secretary and most importantly, a homemaker.

She was known as Grandma Snoopy to her granddaughters and enjoyed spending time with her family, watching Walker Texas Ranger with her granddaughters, reading mystery novels and watching mystery shows. Mary was also very stylish, loved to look sharp and enjoyed shopping, especially QVC and HSN. She was affectionately known to have quite the sweet tooth. At 97, other than vitamins, she attributed her health and long life to having a few beers at night to help her sleep. Mary will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

Mary is survived by her children, Edward (Shelly) C. Williams and Julie (Frank) Ann Williams, all of Boardman; granddaughters, Jessica (Bobby) Williams of Columbiana, Alexandria and Allison Williams of Poland and Abigail Williams of Austintown; longtime family friend, Leanne Thomas of Poland; multiple great-grandchildren; niece, Mary Francis (John) Kinneen of Darien, Connecticut; nephews, Terry (Kay) Dwyer of Lenoir, North Carolina and Tim (Helene) Dwyer of New Middletown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Thelma; husband, Joseph; and brothers, Bill and Edward.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their outstanding care and support.

A celebration to honor Mary’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley in memory of Mary Catherine Williams.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.