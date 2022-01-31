SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Marvin H. Detwiler, age 66, passed away following a lengthy illness.

He was born on August 5, 1955 in Salem, Ohio to Harold and Jean (Wells) Detwiler.

He is survived by his sons, Michael (Nikki) Detwiler and Sean Detwiler, of Salem; daughters, Luann (Jon Adams) Duffy of Lisbon and Devon (Cory) Little of Eugene, Oregon; fourteen grandchildren; mother, Phyllis Detwiler; siblings, Russell (Marsha) Detwiler, Cindy McMurray and Arthur (Christine) Detwiler.

In addition to his father, Marvin was preceded in death by his sister, Terri Piergiovanni.

As Marvin requested, there will be no services.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

