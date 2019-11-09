Marvin Gregory Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, November 7, 2019, Marvin Gregory Jackson, age 44 of the West Side of Youngstown, passed away after a three-year battle with illness.

He was born on May 11, 1975 in Youngstown to Etter “Etta” Jackson and the late Marvin Logan

Besides his mother, Marvin is survived by his beloved wife, April Hatfield; children, Mia Jackson (11), Ryan Jackson (6), Julia Jackson (2), Joy Jackson (18) and her mother, Jessica Mallin, Zaden Taylor-Jackson (13), Bre’ze Jackson (12) and their mother, Misti Taylor; sister, Lakilah Jackson; three nephews; one niece and many other family and friends who loved and will miss him dearly.

Marvin worked for many years as a security guard for Masters Security.

He cherished the time spent with his children.

The Jackson family would like to extend a special thank you to the Cleveland Clinic LVAD team and staff at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care and compassion Marvin and his family received during his illness and final days.

Family to Receive Friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc, 3896 Oakwood Ave., Austintown, OH 44515.

In lieu of flowers, material donation may be made on the funeral home’s website, under the Crowdfunding Tab, above Marvin’s obituary to help support the Jackson family with final expenses.

Send condolences or make a much-appreciated donation by visiting www.cremateohio.com.