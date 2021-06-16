Marty Kelbel, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marty Kelbel, 58, of North Lima, lost his battle to cancer on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Hospice House surrounded by his loved ones.

Marty was born February 2, 1963 in Toronto, Canada.



He was a 1981 graduate of Chaney High School.

Marty was a metal fabricator and was employed at several sign companies. He took great pride in his work throughout the Valley.

He married the love of his life, Betty (Smallwood) Kelbel, on their favorite holiday, October 31, 2001. They loved and enjoyed every day of their lives together.

Marty was one in a million. He was a kindhearted soul that would help and give everything to make a difference for anyone. He loved music, motorcycling, traveling, fishing, hunting, baking and camping at Holiday Camplands. He was the best storyteller around! His favorite times were being with friends and family playing games, listening to music and sitting around a campfire. We will miss our Marty man.



His parents preceded him in death, Martin and Agnes (Yakimoff) Kelbel.

Marty is survived by his loving wife, Betty Kelbel; his favorite cousins, Patty, Michelle, Eric, Sophie and Stella and many others. Marty was an animal lover and is survived by his fur babies, Shadow, Gunner, Sunny, Monkey and Baby. He is survived by his birth mother, Carol and her husband, Wayne Morrow. He also leaves his brother, Wayne and his wife, Sandra, along with three sisters, Debbie, Connie and Tammie, of Toronto, Canada and a host of nieces and nephews.



Many thanks to the Hospice House nurses, doctors, family and friends who loved and supported the family through this difficult time.



Friends and family may call from 2:00 p.m. until the Prayer Service begins at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.