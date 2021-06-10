Martin George Kelbel, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin Kelbel, 58, North Lima, lost his battle to cancer on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Hospice House surrounded by his loved ones.

Marty was born February 2, 1963 in Toronto, Canada.

He was a 1981 graduate of Chaney High School.

Marty was a metal fabricator and took great pride in his work throughout the Valley.

Marty is survived by the love of his life, wife, Betty (Smallwood) Kelbel. They married on their favorite holiday, Halloween, October 31, 2001. They loved and enjoyed every day of their lives together.

Marty was one in a million. He was a kind-hearted soul that would help and give everything to make a difference for anyone. He loved music, motorcycling, traveling, fishing, hunting, baking and camping at Holiday Camplands. He was the best storyteller around! His favorite times were being with friends and family playing games, listening to music and sitting around a campfire. We will miss our Marty man.

Many thanks to the Hospice nurses, doctors, family and friends that loved and supported us through this difficult time.

Marty is survived by his favorite cousin, Patty, Michelle, Eric, Sophie and Stella, with whom he especially enjoyed camping and holidays dinners. Marty was an animal lover and is survived by his fur babies, Shadow, Gunner, Sunny, Monkey and Baby. He is survived by his birth mother, Carol and husband, Wayne Morrow and leaves his brother, Wayne and Sandra along with three sisters, Debbie, Connie, Tammie of Toronto, Canada and a host of nieces and nephews.

His parents precede him in death, Martin and Agnes Kelbel.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

