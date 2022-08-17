AURORA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin E. Kallio, 79, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio.

He was born on July 24, 1943 in Parma, Ohio to Martin Kallio and Odelia (Hack) Arcuri.

Martin is survived by his children, Kimberly (Robert) Murray of Alabama, Jeffrey (Wendy) Kallio of New Jersey and Matthew Kallio of Aurora, Ohio; grandchildren, Rio Murray, Caroline Kallio, Troy Kallio and Abby Kallio and siblings, Michael (Mary) Kallio of Florida and Mary Ann (Joseph) Barberio of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martin’s name to the Twinsburg Faith United Methodist Church, 2560 Post Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087, or to the organization of your choice.

A private celebration of Martin’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

