Martha Jean (Jones) Springer, East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, Martha Jean (Jones) Springer, age 85, of East Palestine, went to be with her Lord and Savior.

She was born in East Palestine on June 3, 1934, to Leonard and Margaret (Brown) Jones.

Martha is survived by her husband, Frederic “Fred” Springer; children, Fred Springer, Mike Springer, Ann Margaret (Chuck) Phillips, all of East Palestine; grandchildren, Fred Leroy Springer, of East Palestine, Shane Springer of East Liverpool, Megan Springer of East Palestine, Amanda (Scott) Cornelius of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Scotty Springer of Florida, Joseph Springer of East Palestine, Candice (Chuck) Foltz of Hermitage, Eric (Christina) Phillips of East Palestine, Randy (Paige) Phillips of Austintown; siblings, Andrew (Vicki) Jones of Canfield, Wilma Weaver of New Waterford and many great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Martha was also preceded in death by her grandson, Andrew Charles Phillips (25); siblings, Anna Mae Lambright, Leonard, John and Ralph Jones.

Martha was a proud life-time member of the East Palestine Church of the Nazarene of which her parents were founding members.

She loved anything to do with the Lord including playing music, singing and the time she spent teaching Sunday School. She felt blessed to be considered a homemaker; raising her children and helping to raise her grandchildren.

Her daughter, Ann, fondly remembers what a great cook Martha was and how her dad, Fred, even hung swings in the doorways at their home so Martha could swing the grandchildren while playing and singing religious music.

The Springer family would like to thank Community Hospice and Martha’s granddaughter-in-law, Christina Phillips, of Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation for the compassion and care shown during Martha’s illness.

Calling hours will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the East Palestine Church of the Nazarene, 38 Rebecca Street, East Palestine, OH 44413. Calling hours will continue Tuesday, August 20 at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. which be officiated by Pastor Tod Eltzroth of the Springdale Church of the Nazarene-Norwood in Cincinnati, OH.

Burial to immediately follow in Glenview Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 19 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.