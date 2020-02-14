Marshall Pierce, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, February 10, 2020, Marshall Pierce, age 77, of Lima, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Poland.

He was born in Greenville, AL on July 9, 1942 to William and Ethel (Mack) Pierce.

Marshall proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Ware) Pierce; daughters, Estrella (Jesse) Wayne, Yvette Drummond, Ethel Hawkins, Tina Pearson, Ronda (Christopher) Roberts, Marcella Kirby, Shalawn (Kenneth) Ashley; sons, Lavaughn (Evelyn) Pierce, Marshall Pierce Jr, Devon Pierce, Michael Parks; sisters, Cynthia Brown, Regina (Gary) Dowdy, Juanita Malone; brothers, Gary (Yvonne) Ison, Kenneth Ison, Tod (Silke) Ison; twenty-seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Marshall was preceded in death by his daughter, Paulette Pierce-Pope; brothers, Lorenzo Pierce, Eric Ison, Craig Ison.

From now until Saturday evening, February 15, 2020 the Pierce family will receive guest at the home of Marshall’s daughter and son-in-law, Estrella and Jesse Wayne, 935 Donna Dr., Hermitage, PA 16148.

The formal Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church, 339 Spearman Ave., Farrell, PA 16121. Immediately following the Service everyone is welcome for the Repast at the VFW Post 5286, 1233 Idaho St., Farrell, PA 16121.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.

