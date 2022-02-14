LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marsha Jean Crum, age 65, loving mother of two, adoring grandmother of one, and devoted wife to husband, Daniel Leroy Crum, passed away in the afternoon hours of Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Marsha was born in 1956 to her mother, Twila M. Johnson, in their home in Lisbon, Ohio on May 7.

After her mother’s passing at a young age, Marsha was raised by her grandmother, Zelda M. Johnson, whom she loved and admired with all of her heart.

Marsha had a sister, Sandy Johnson, who has passed, another sister, Catherine Cooper, and a half-brother, Thomas J. Echols (T.J.).

She met her husband Daniel in Alliance, Ohio in 1973. They fell in love instantly and knew they both shared a love for family and decided to start their own. In 1977, Marsha and Daniel welcomed their first daughter, Brandy Marie Elezmazy, into the world. It wasn’t long before they had another daughter, Angela Leigh Crum, in 1981.

As a mother, she was generous, loving, and kind. Marsha was dedicated to her work as a certified nurses aide for 23 years at Austinwoods in Austintown, Ohio. Through her work, she met life-long friends and made countless meaningful connections. Her love continuously grew when the light of her life and only granddaughter, Jordan Danielle Crum, was born in 1998. Marsha cared and loved her family more than anything else, but her greatest joy was being a Grammy. Family and friends will greatly miss her.

“I love you, a bushel and a peck, hug around the neck”

Marsha is survived by her husband, two daughters, one granddaughter, two siblings and several “fur babies” within the family. To honor her wishes, the family will not be holding services at this time. The family simply asks that when you drink an ice-cold Pepsi, keep Marsha in your thoughts and prayers.

