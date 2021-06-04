Marlene Sirianni, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene Sirianni, age 82, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on September 4, 1938 to Edward and Ethel White and was later raised by her mother and stepfather, Eugene Zanotelli.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Marlene (Jack) Loew of Boardman, Ohio, Jerry Cenneno of Mecca, Ohio, Pauline Wilson of Struthers, Dino Cenneno of Oregon, Karen (Frank, Jr.) Jordan of Boardman, Ohio and Nick Cenneno of Struthers; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Sandy (John) Rosenburg of Boardman, Ohio, Geno (Maria) Zanotelli of Boardman, Ohio and Cheryl (John) Burnich of Austintown and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Dennis, in 2019; grandson, Gary; great-granddaughter, Bella and siblings, Audrey Bahney, Ethel “Sissy” (Bill) Noble and Patty Kaufman.

Marlene was a wonderful mother and will be dearly missed by her family and the many friends that she made over the years.

Her family would like to specially thank nurse, Paige Cononico, nurse’s aide, Dawn Denson and the staff of Ohio Living Hospice for the care and compassion they provided Marlene during her final days.

A private family service will be held.

