CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Lawrence Settle, age 61, passed away at his home in Canfield after a valiant battle with cancer on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

He was born December 13, 1961 to Russell E. and Beverly (Hanes) Settle in Warren, Ohio.

Mark was employed as a mechanic for many years before becoming a truck driver and retiring from Falcon.

He and his wife, Melissa M. (Rusu) were married on July 3, 1994. They were able to celebrate twenty nine years together. Melissa will miss her true love, her partner in life and the person she relied upon.

Mark was a man of many talents and he had a lot of different interests. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and modifying cars. His favorite team was the Cleveland Indians. After his retirement, he restored a variety of cars to keep himself busy. He also loved to have his family over for dinner whenever he could. But what brought him the most joy, was spending time his wife, children and singing with his beloved granddaughter, Sofia.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Melissa (Rusu) Settle; daughters and son-in-laws, Christina Bowshot and Alex Abusara and Brianna (Settle) Schrecengost and Matthew Schrecengost; granddaughter, Sofia Abusara; four brothers, Michael Settle, Dale Settle, David Settle and Thomas Settle. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Beverly (Hane) Settle; his sister, Terri (Settle) Antony and nephew, Dale Settle, Jr.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mark Lawrence Settle, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 8, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.