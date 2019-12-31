Mark L. Bailey, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, December 28, 2019, Mark L Bailey, age 67, of Lisbon, passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Poland.

He was born in Troy, New York on May 6, 1952 to Hugh and Bernadette (Colley) Bailey.

Mark proudly served his country in the United States Navy and then went on to become a cook/baker at Lock 24.

He was an avid 49’s fan.

He is survived by his sister, Jackie Pouliott; his friends “brothers”, Brian Pelletier, Thomas Gase Piatt, Keith Rozeski, Heather Beech and Sam Borelli; his roommates, Brian Rosenberger, Stacey Kowalsky, Joe Becker and Ashley Rochford and the dog, Ben.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

