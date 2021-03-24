Mark James Preston, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, March 22, 2021, Mark James Preston, age 54, of East Palestine, passed away at Hospice House.

He was born in Pensacola, Florida on August 30, 1966 to Christine and Russell Preston.

Mark is survived by his companion, Julia Wolay-Slouber.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

