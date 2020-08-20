Mark Burton Mills, New Castle, PA

August 16, 2020

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, August, 16, 2020, Mark Burton Mills, age 60, of New Castle, Pennsylvania passed away at the Grove of New Castle.

He was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on October 4, 1959 to Milo P. and Jean (Burton) Mills.

