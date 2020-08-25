Mark B. Mills, Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mark B. Mills (aka: Millsy) of Bon Aire Ave (Neshannock Township) escaped this mortal realm, at the age of 60, to join the spiritual realm with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Not only did he die of loneliness and a broken heart during this global pandemic, he was dealt a hand of 40 years of crippling misery prior to his death because of a disease known as HSP. Though he suffered, he did not experience much physical pain with his illness and now, he is enjoying heaven where he surely hasn’t stopped running except to hug and kiss those who preceded him in death, especially his parents, Milo and Jean Mills, brother, Mance (Patty), niece, Patty-Lynn, and two great-nephews.



Mark will be missed by many, but mostly by his siblings, Loretta, Jim, Charlie, Pete; nephews, Scott, Milo, Matt, Sam; nieces, Cheryl, Lori, Shannon, Brandi, Martha; many great nieces, nephews and other relatives.



Disabled most of his life, Mark enjoyed many things. He loved to swim at Strawberry Fields and especially enjoyed gardening. He literally had a green thumb. He was renowned for his variety of lush green plants, the most luscious in the county…smelling up the entire neighborhood. His friends always gathered to help with the planting, and they all took part in the harvest, it was the best time of the year… times that will be remembered by many and forgotten by few.



As miserable as he was, he managed to be happy most of the time. Mark was a generous man who absolutely loved to give; it brought him happiness. Yes, stubborn and grumpy at times, he loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends listening to the music of the 60’s and 70’s. Concerts were his thing. His memory will never be forgotten. His love lives on through his family and friends who will be reminded of him every time they hear (to name a few) Pink Floyd, Eric Clapton, The Moody Blues, Supertramp.



There will not be a formal service thanks to Covid-19, but there will be a small gathering with Marks ashes in Lori’s back yard within the next week (to be announced)… probably Friday evening 6:00 p.m. if the minister is available. Remember, we are the Millses. Well-wishers who cannot, or will not, or who are not allowed to come are encouraged to write a note of farewell on a Zig Zag before rolling it and then are encouraged to smoke it in his honor while drinking a Red Stripe and listening to Free Bird.



You’re as Free as a Bird now Mark and loved by many. Until we meet again… we will think of you often.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.crematepa.com.

