Mark Andrew Schaas, Wampum, PA

WAMPUM, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, February 20, 2021, Mark Schaas, age 55, of Wampum, Pennsylvania passed away in his home surrounded by his wife of almost 30 years, family and friends. After a valiant three-year battle with cancer, he is now pain free in the loving arms of his Savior Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Gina (Butchelle) Schaas of Chewton, whom he married on June 8, 1991; three children, Nikki (Ryan Hopkins) Sutter-Ierino of Ellwood, Brandi (Roger Williams) Schaas of Chewton and Luke (Nia) Schaas of Ellwood; grandchildren, Julian Schaas, Lena and Marco Ierino, and Logan and Tyler Hopkins; siblings, Richard (Tammy) Schaas of Volant, Andrea Schaas of New Castle and Mary Beth (Tim) Wynn of New Castle; father, James (Janet) Schaas of Chewton; mother-in-law, Georgia Powell of Chewton; faithful dog, Augie, AKA Little Brown Dog and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Kay Schaas of New Castle; father-in-law, William Powell of Chewton and grandparents, William (Elizabeth) Ford of New Castle and Andrew (Mary) Schaas of New Castle.

He enlisted in the Marines in January 1985 and served until April 1991 where he acted as a sergeant in the Gulf War. He also served in the Pittsburgh Air National Guard from 2002-2010 and was a master sergeant in Iraq.

He worked at the Lawrence County Jail as an assistant warden and then Acting Warden. He then transitioned his career to the Defense Counterintelligence Security Administration as a senior computer analyst before retiring in 2020.

He enjoyed hunting, all things gun-related, gardening, woodworking, camping and computers. Above all else, he loved spending time with his children and grandbabies.

Mark was a member of Grace Community Church in Cranberry Township, where he served on the security team. He had a calling placed on his heart to bring as many people to Christ as he possibly could during his time on this earth. His faith amplified through everything that he did and he was truly a faithful servant.

The family is planning a memorial that will take place at Grace Community Church.

Donations are welcome to be made to Grace Community Church in Mark Schaas’s name, as well as to the Autism Society which was so near and dear to his heart.

