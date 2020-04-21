Mark Allen Garbenus, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly, on Sunday, April 19, 2020, Mark Allen Garbenus, Sr., age 61, passed away at home of natural causes.

He was born on October 9, 1958 to Charles, Sr. and Barbara (Smith) Garbenus.

Mark is survived by his children and other family members.

Full obituary to appear soon.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and sent condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mark Allen Garbenus Sr., please visit our floral store.