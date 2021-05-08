Marjorie Anne Gilmer, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, April 29, 2021, Marjorie Anne Gilmer, age 78, of Struthers, Ohio passed away in Maplecrest Manor.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 27, 1942 to Arthur and Thelma (Thomas) Gilmer.

Marjorie is survived by her siblings, Frances L. Gilmore of Youngstown, Wayne (the late Phyllis) Gilmore of Cleveland and Laurie Thomas Salibellas; nieces, Ariane Camille (Ray Patrick II) Ford and Najarie (fiancée Ryan Oatman Sr) Salibellas; nephews, Cortrell Wigglesworth, Samuel Wigglesworth and Marcus Salibellas, Jr.; great-nephews, Jaylon Ashley-Gilmore, Javon Ashley-Gilmore and Ryan Oatman, Jr. and great-nieces, Alexandrya Grant and Melanie Oatman.

During Marjorie’s career she worked as a Human Resource Generalist for Diamond Shamrock in Cleveland, Ohio and Dallas, Texas which allowed her to travel the world over. Holland, Netherlands was her favorite place to visit. Afterward she worked for Roadway in Akron, Ohio until her retirement. Not one to stay put during retirement she stayed busy for a short time as a Realtor for RealtyOne.

She loved animals, her family and will be dearly missed.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Anne Gilmer, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.