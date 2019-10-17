Marjorie Ann Larson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Saturday, October 12, 2019, Marjorie Ann Larson, age 73, of Austintown, Ohio, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family.

She was born on December 16, 1945 to Edward and Ann (Osiadly) Victor.



Margie had a way about herself. If you just met her for the first time or had a long term relationship, she always asked, “How are you doing?”, “What is your sign?” Then, Margie would continue to advise you on all or any of the ways that you could improve your current situation. You will never forget the way Margie made you feel. When you walked away, you always felt so warm and fulfilled.



Margie was a 1963 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and was of the Catholic faith.

She was a world-renowned chocolatier and party aficionado. Margie’s hobbies included fishing, reading, writing stories, astrology and sewing. She especially loved her starring role as Mimi to her four grandchildren. She had friends from all walks of life and took fashion cues from no one.



Margie is survived by her children, Christine A LaRocca (Richard) of Orlando, Florida, Erik P. Larson of Boardman and Rachel (Brian) Himes of Boardman; grandchildren, Alexandria LaRocca of Florida, Ethan, Peyton, and Eliot of Boardman; siblings, Joan Gessner of Massachusetts, Raymond Victor (Mickey) of Austintown and Sandra (David) Mufich of Illinois; sister-in-law, Eileen Bennett of Boardman and many nieces and nephews.



Margie was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Park E Larson.



In lieu of flowers, Margie would like you to perform an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness.

A private family “celebration of life” will be held in lieu of a service.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

