Marirhetta Louise Harris, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marirhetta Louise Harris, aka “Sue, Susie, and Cupcake,” of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away at age 81 on Monday, September 13, 2021 very near her beloved home.

She was born on November 7, 1939 in Topeka, Kansas to Cecile Louise Ivy and Burt Ervin Harris.

She grew up with her parents; brothers, Andrew “Andy”, Michael and Eugene, “Jr.” and sister, Winifred (Stickum, Renee) Thomas.

She was a young mother of two when she became a dynamic barber and regularly cut Donald’s hair bald which he always hated. Later, Sue became a top real estate agent for Century 21 in southern California, which allowed her the freedom to travel and live in many gorgeous homes before selling and finally settled in her current home in Youngstown, Ohio. She owned over four homes that she gave to her beloved living children and grandchildren.

Sue’s favorite color was red and she loved yellow roses. She also loved being a parent and grandmother. She loved nature and seeing the greenery of Ohio where she lived for 30 years. She was an excellent seamstress and often worked on difficult creative projects throughout her life, including a 4-foot tall, 3-foot long plastic canvas dollhouse that sat in front of the fireplace in her living year after year. She always welcomed others into her family. Sue was an avid traveler, generous giver, and successful entrepreneur of many businesses.

Her children have memories of her paying for strangers’ meals, tolls on the road, and giving small gifts to children when she found out it was their birthday. Susie’s brother, Eugene, looked at her as a second mom as she often babysat when their mother worked. Her only sister loved her no matter what as she’d often say.

Sue loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She invited them often on ski trips, cruises, and other traveling endeavors where she was always up for adventure to favorite places. She always encouraged her children to live their dreams, be independent and to get an education. Sue was very proud of her children’s accomplishments such as graduating college and becoming successful business owners as they built legacies of their own. She was very proud of her great-great-grandchildren, as well, and always asked about them when she could not see or spend time with them.

As a grandmother, Sue named her first two grandchildren. The first named because of her uniqueness and the other she decreed to be her namesake. She loved children most of all and having grandchildren made her life all the more special. She told her grandchildren they were special, smart, creative and always encouraged them to do their best and to not take everything so seriously, that life was too short. She has stood in the gaps for all of her grandchildren when their parents struggled to be present for them.

As a great-grandmother, Sue continued her love by assisting her grandchildren in supporting their children, giving advice and comforting words. She traveled across the country to gain custody of her great grandchildren even though she was definitely too old to run after babies. She loved and enjoyed hearing them run, play, sing, and dance. Sue told them “special secrets” such as “always be happy” and even supported one youngster in designing and sewing her first dress. She loved seeing them grow and become the individuals that they are. Her great-grandchildren loved that she was “sweet, nice, helpful, and always had faith in us and encouraging us.”

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Michael Baker and daughter, Yolanda Louise Harris.

She is survived by her brothers, Andrew Wesley Harris of Los Angeles, California and Kenneth Eugene Baker of Oliver Springs, Tennessee; sister, Winifred Renee Thomas of Oliver Springs, Tennessee; daughters, Mystery LeVon Harris of Helena, Montana and Katrina Turner of Youngstown, Ohio and son, Melvon LaVoy Harris of Perris, California. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Eunique Nigel Nickens of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Marirhetta Louise Crosby (spouse Renaul Ortese Crosby) of Cleveland, Ohio, Marlon Camron Harris of San Bernadino, California, Lonnie Michael Markey Harris of West Virginia, Eddrina Shanette Harris of San Bernadino, California, Mathew Harris and Mariah Harris of Perris, California; 17 great- grandchildren in birth order: Breeanna Marsh’a Coulter, Meechielle Butler, Cory Vernon, Jr., Julian Vernon, Myana Lousie Crosby, Randy Harris, Tiana Marie Crosby, Isaiah Melik Crosby, Jeremiah Lee Ortese Crosby, Leanne Reign Harris, La’drina La’rea Harris, Alana Harris, Lilliana Darlene Crosby, Brandon William Allen, Lay’lonnie Lavon Allen, Lay’lee Ann Johnson Harris and La’chris Dayell Isaac; three great-great-grandchildren: Lee’Aira Shawntae Johnson, Idris Fahim Shekir, Jr. and Bryson Trulie James Carter and a host of extended family and beloved friends.

She will be greatly missed.

