NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Meeds, 74, of New Middletown passed away with her family by her side on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Marilyn was born April 29, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Michael J. and Mary Malone.

Marilyn was finally reunited with her husband and best friend of 42 years, James (Tinker) Meeds.

Marilyn earned her LPN degree from Choffin School of Nursing in 1968. She worked for Quaranto & Son Wholesale Food Company as a bookkeeper for 15 years and then went back into the medical field, working for Columbiana Counseling Center and Keystone Rehab and Physical Therapy up until her retirement.

Marilyn also volunteered with Help Hotline throughout her career. She made her home for many years with Tinker in New Springfield, gardening and living a quiet country life. She was an avid book reader, lover of art and will be remembered by those who knew her for her kindness, generosity and willingness to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Marilyn leaves behind her sisters, Barbara (Ken) Masny and Judith Malone; her nephew, Dan Masny; nieces, Kristin (Garrett) Botirius, Christine Halmos and Susie Halmos; and great-nephew, Callan Botirius.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister, Linda Malone.

Per Mailyn’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.