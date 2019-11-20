Marilyn A Boggs, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sunday, November 17, 2019, Marilyn A Boggs, age 90, passed into God’s embrace.

She was born in Youngstown on January 12, 1929 to Lloyd and Sophia (Tibbits) Boggs.

Marilyn’s work history includes working for Ohio Bell, being a homemaker, and teaching at Watson Elementary for 25 years, upon retiring in 1996.

She is survived by her three sons, Jeff, Clifford and Ray Boggs (wife, Cynthia Van Gaasbeck) and grandchildren, Kelly and Elizabeth Boggs, all of Florida.

Besides her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her ex husband, Glenn Boggs, whom she was married to from 1953 to 1985 and brothers, Norman and Richard.

Arrangements made by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To send condolences or share memories please visit: www.cremateohio.com.

