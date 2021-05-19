Marie (Tincani) Crespo Emch, Petersburg, Ohio

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, Marie (Tincani) Crespo Emch, age 86, of Petersburg, Ohio passed away at the home of her daughter surrounded by family.

She was born in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania on July 20, 1934 to Peter and Domenica (Terracina) Tincani.



Marie is survived by her children, Joan (Thomas) Housteau of Youngstown, Kathy Milton of Boardman, Charles Crespo of Gibsonton, Florida; grandchildren, Lexy Witzeman, Kelly McGough, Beckee Milton, Tony Crespo, Robert Crespo, Christina Crespo, Michael Crespo, Jessica Wooley, Joanie Marie Crespo, Frankie Crespo; great-grandchildren, Dayton, Haylee, Christopher, Damian, Joshua, Timothy, Cynthia and Michael’s daughter.

The family who would like to thank Hospice of the Valley and its staff for the comfort and compassionate care given to Marie in her final days.



Besides her parents, Marie was preceded in death her husband, Charles A. Crespo and siblings, Joseph, Emery, Edward, Reynold Tincani, Lydia Kurtz, Emily Self and Ophalia Tincani.



Marie was a long-time member of St. Paul the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in New Middletown, Ohio and enjoyed summer trips to Presque Isle in Erie, Pennsylvania, gardening and attending to her beautiful flower beds, the Sunday crosswords, canning, baking delicate cookies, cakes, pies and desserts, especially pizzelles. She also liked bingo, building challenging puzzles but most of all loved to be with her family.



Memorial donations can be made in Marie’s name to a charity of your own choice.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences to www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marie (Tincani) Crespo Emch, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.