Maria E. Torres, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, August 29, 2020, Maria E. Torres, age 62, of Youngstown, passed away with family by her side.

She was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on July 8, 1958 to Juan Alberto Martino and Estrella Garcia Mercado.

Maria is survived by her husband, Raul Torres of Florida; daughter, Kathyosca Torres of Youngstown; grandchildren, Calvaughn J. Bryant, Jr. and Kaylianne N. Bryant; siblings, Juan A. Martino-Garcia, Jr. and Estrella Gonzales-Garcia both of Youngstown and Zulena T. Gonzalez-Garcia of Puerto Rico, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Make a donation, share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Maria E. Torres, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: