BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marguerite Nancy Cottrell, age 84, passed away peacefully at her son’s home on Thursday, November 30, 2023, in Boardman, Ohio.

She was born on April 6, 1939, in Los Angeles, California, to the late Jack Albert Blackmore and the late Marguerite (Shapleigh) Rutherford.

Raised in Compton, California, Marguerite graduated from St. Anthony’s in Long Beach. For over 30 years, she was a Certified Nursing Assistant who helped countless people make a peaceful transition to the Lord. Marguerite was at peace knowing it was her turn.

Margeurite is survived by her children, Tracy Klacsan, Jeanne Lind, Michael Scott Cottrell; grandchildren, Daniell Lind, Krystal Klacsan, Kevin Klacsan; great-grandchildren, McKenna Maylor, Nora Klacsan; siblings, Michael Blackmore and Judy Jorgenson.

Marguerite was the strongest and sweetest person who everyone loved.

