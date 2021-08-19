Margie Ann Shood, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margie Ann Shood, age 84, fell into sleep on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Greenbriar Center in Boardman, Ohio.

She was born in Salem, Ohio on January 25, 1937 to George and Annabelle (Jacquart) Hall.

Margie is survived by her husband, George D. Shood, Sr.; her sons, Roger (Jodi A.) D. Shood, Jr. of Boardman, Ohio and David (Wendy) D. Shood of Kenya, Africa; granddaughter, Ashley Martin of Boardman, Ohio; great-grandson, Parker Erin Lee Martin of Boardman, Ohio; nephew, Jonathan (Amy) Palo of Ambridge, Pennsylvania and niece, Melissa Palo of East Palestine, Ohio.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

