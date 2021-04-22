Margaret Rose Miller, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret R. Miller, age 64, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021.

She was born in Alliance, Ohio on April 8, 1957 to Adam and Elmira (Brienza) Wursthorn.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Rachel Reaville and Gary Miller; her sister, Mary Kunkle and brother, Adam Wursthorn.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Ed Burton.

Margaret was a woman who was many things to many people. The life of the party, with a caring heart. We remember these words from her favorite rocker, “Do not cry because I’m gone, smile because I lived.” ~ Elvis Presley

