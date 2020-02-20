Margaret May “Maggie” Carroll, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, February 16, 2020, Margaret May “Maggie” Carroll, age 27, of Howland Twp. passed into the loving arms and peace of Christ.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on April 20, 1992 to Patrick Glenn Carroll of Niles, Ohio and Shirley Ann (Berenics) Carroll of Howland, Ohio.

Maggie graduated Mineral Ridge High School in 2010 and enjoyed making crafts, going on adventures in the park and making others laugh. She was the family free spirit and will be remembered for her loving and caring heart and beautiful soul. One of her favorite things was spending time with her family, especially her three daughters.

Besides her parents, Maggie is survived by her beloved children, Marlee Leach (9), Farrah Tater (5) , Addison Tater (18 months); sisters, Kristy (Andy Miller) Peifinger, of Painesville, Ohio, Harley (fiancé, Tom Boyer) Carroll, of Youngstown, Ohio; grandfather, Kalman Berenics Sr. of Florida; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Maggie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gladys Berenics, Helen Berenics, Harold Carroll and Margaret Carroll.

No public service will be observed. A private family viewing will be held for Maggie’s family and children.

