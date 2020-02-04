Margaret Mary Frost, Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, February 2, 2020, Margaret Mary Frost, age 86, of Hanoverton, Ohio, passed away in Salem regional Hospital.

She was born in Hanoverton on December 16, 1933 to Donald Orris and Grace Lucinda (Zimmerman) Frost.

Full obituary will appear soon.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to Margaret Mary Frost’s family, please visit our floral section.