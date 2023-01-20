YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Mae Flasck, age 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

She was born on January 10, 1956 to Alvin and Geraldine (Kersten) Zecher in Youngstown, Ohio.

Margaret was known for her big heart, she loved her family and they felt the same way about her. Baking during the holidays was something she truly enjoyed. Everyone loved her Christmas cookies and pies, she was a fantastic baker.

Margaret is survived by her beloved children, Sherry Flasck of Youngstown (formally of Florida), Tabitha Flasck of Boardman, Brenda (Chuck) Hellman of Youngstown, Tonya Flasck of Texas, Brandon Flasck of Youngstown; grandchildren, Clark Pershing, Cynthia Pershing, Evelyn Pershing, all of Florida, Justin Conrad of Youngstown, Joshua Conrad of Boardman, Mason Hays of Boardman, Margaret Hays of Boardman, Sadie Hellman of Youngstown, Chuckie Hellman, Jr. of Youngstown.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Anthony Flasck, Jr; and her son, Anthony Flasck, III.

Family and friends may call 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. located at 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44509.

