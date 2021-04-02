Margaret J. Zeigler, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, Margaret Zeigler, age 83, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at Beeghly Oaks with her daughter holding her hand.

She was born in Weston, West Virginia on April 2, 1937 to Emmett and Charlotte Perkins.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 62 years, Julius “JC” Zeigler; her daughter, Julianne “Julie” Zeigler; her two sisters, Rita Turner and Linda Ballard and her two brothers, Charles Perkins and Joseph “Joe” Perkins.

In lieu of flowers or tree planting, the family is asking that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Margaret’s favorite charity.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

