Margaret Agnes Novak, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret A. Novak, 96, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 15 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown due to age related complications.

Margaret was born on April 17, 1924, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Charles and Ann Mahovsky Uhren.

She was a lifelong resident in the area and attended Holy Name School.

She worked eight years at the Pick Ohio Hotel, then five years at General Fireproofing, making airplane parts during WW2.

She retired and became a stay-at-home mom and homemaker after marriage to the former George E. Novak in 1948.

She was a member of St. Matthias Church.

Margaret enjoyed homemaking, gardening, do-it-yourself projects around the home, reading, sewing, crafting, fishing, movies, shopping and dining out, polka and country music, as well as raising and time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her late husband, George E. Novak, who passed on February 23, 1978; daughter, Deborah M. Novak, who passed on February 28, 2015 and siblings, Ann Siciliano, Mary Mokri, Helen Ostafi, Agnes Bires, Michael Uhren and John Uhren.

She leaves behind her children, Loretta A. Novak of Youngstown, Karen L. (Jeffrey J. Johnston) Novak of Boardman, Diane (David) Cerimele of Boardman, Nancy (Robert) Fiorenza of Campbell and Donald T. Novak of Youngstown; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

There will be no public services.

She will be interred at Calvary Cemetery next to her late husband.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.